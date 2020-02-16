Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,511,000 after acquiring an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $120.92 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $121.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

