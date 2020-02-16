Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 831 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $166.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.14 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

