Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.20% of Uniti Group worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1,668.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

