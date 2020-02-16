Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 19,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $891,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

