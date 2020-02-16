AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,685,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,442,000 after acquiring an additional 153,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 199,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

