Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

