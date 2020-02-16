Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,289 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Raymond James by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Raymond James by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $489,618.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,711.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,841 shares of company stock worth $2,933,895 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $98.95 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

