salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $101,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,589.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,323.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.