Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $34.84 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

