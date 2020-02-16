Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

WBA opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

