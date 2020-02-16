Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.51 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

