Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Metlife by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife by 28.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $52.28 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

