Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,646 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

