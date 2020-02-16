Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $103.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

