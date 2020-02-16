Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 347,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,017 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.11 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0802 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco Financial Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

