Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $10,612,704. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.05.

CI opened at $220.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

