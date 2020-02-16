Aviance Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deep Value ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Deep Value ETF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Deep Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.