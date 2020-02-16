Aviance Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,060,000 after acquiring an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

