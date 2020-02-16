Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 155.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $227,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.86.

NYSE TRV opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $127.86 and a 12 month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

