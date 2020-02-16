DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $197,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 124,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 138.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 69,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

