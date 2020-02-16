Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

