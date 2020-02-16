First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after buying an additional 357,344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,076 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 550,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

