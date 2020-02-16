Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $313.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

