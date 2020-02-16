Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 294 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Shares of GS stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.49. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

