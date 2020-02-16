Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $339.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

