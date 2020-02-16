salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 4.9% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $192.60. The firm has a market cap of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.