Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

NYSE XOM opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.62 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

