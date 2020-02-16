AMS Capital Ltda Has $1.27 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AMS Capital Ltda lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $289.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $294.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average of $204.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

