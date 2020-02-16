Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.87. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.