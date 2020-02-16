Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,143 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

Shares of BABA opened at $219.63 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.42. The stock has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

