Aufman Associates Inc Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $279.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

