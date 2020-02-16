ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.19 ($23.48).

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ArcelorMittal SA Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
ArcelorMittal SA Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages
Talanx AG Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Talanx AG Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report