ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (AMS:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €20.19 ($23.48).

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

