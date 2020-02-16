Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

