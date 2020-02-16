Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $0.10 price objective on the stock.

Green Growth Brands stock opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Green Growth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

Green Growth Brands Company Profile

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

