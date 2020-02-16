GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $67.85 on Thursday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $48.40 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

