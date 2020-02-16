Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBDRY. Barclays raised Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

