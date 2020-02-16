Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report