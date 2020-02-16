Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays raised shares of Infineon Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

