Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

