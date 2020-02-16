Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MURGY. Commerzbank cut Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch alerts:

MURGY stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.