Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MURGY. Commerzbank cut Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

MURGY stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to "Buy"
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform
