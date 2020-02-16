NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.