NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGY opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.93.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report