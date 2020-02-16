Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Pressure Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pressure Biosciences will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

