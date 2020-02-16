Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS PBIO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Pressure Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pressure Biosciences will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

