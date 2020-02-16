Zacks Investment Research Lowers PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

