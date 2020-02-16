Zacks Investment Research Lowers PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.96.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report