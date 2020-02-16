PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.

About PT UTD TRACTORS/ADR

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, Tadano, and Komatsu Forest names to cover works in mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sector, as well as for material handling and transportation; and offers services in the areas of field consultation, optimum fleet recommendation, machine inspection program, heavy equipment monitoring program, remanufacturing and reconditioning, and training for mechanic and operator.

