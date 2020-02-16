TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of TEGNA worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGNA. Cfra increased their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

