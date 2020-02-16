Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Q BioMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

QBIO opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 5.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

