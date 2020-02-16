American International Group Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $6,192,032. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $291.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.96 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report