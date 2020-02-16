American International Group Inc. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,827,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock worth $6,192,032. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $291.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average is $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.96 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.