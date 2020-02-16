Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REMYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:REMYF opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. Remy Cointreau has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $148.13.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

