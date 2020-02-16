Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REMYF. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Remy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:REMYF opened at $109.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. Remy Cointreau has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $148.13.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Analyst Recommendations for Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Remy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group to “Buy”
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
Green Growth Brands Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Iberdrola Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Infineon Technologies Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform
Medical Facilities Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report