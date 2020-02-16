American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,365 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 43.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, JBG SMITH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

