ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

About ConocoPhillips

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.