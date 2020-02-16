American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,118 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,226,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Shares of SNPS opened at $163.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $164.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

